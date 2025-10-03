3 Shocking Betrayals That Could Completely Change WWE Crown Jewel 2025

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 could feature twists no one sees coming. Here are three betrayals that might shake everything up.

Cody Rhodes is set to collide with Seth Rollins in a champion vs. champion clash for the second‐ever Crown Jewel Title. Last year, Rhodes defeated Gunther to become the inaugural champion, but repeating that success against Rollins looks far less certain. A dramatic twist could come if Randy Orton betrays his longtime ally Cody, costing him the match. Such a turn would ignite a long‐anticipated feud and potentially set the stage for a blockbuster WrestleMania showdown.

John Cena will once again face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025, renewing one of WWE's most storied rivalries. Styles has been stuck in a stagnant run, lingering in the lower‐card picture despite his reputation as one of the best in the business. With his retirement already announced for 2026, Styles may look to reassert himself before stepping away. A heel turn against Cena at Crown Jewel could be the spark that propels him back into the main‐event spotlight.

Rhea Ripley has been a babyface for an extended stretch, battling top heels like Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. At Crown Jewel 2025, she will team with IYO SKY in her hometown of Perth to face The Kabuki Warriors. In a shocking twist, Ripley could turn heel by betraying SKY during the match. Such a move would re‐establish Ripley as a dominant villain while elevating SKY as an even stronger babyface in the process.