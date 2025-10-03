Retail Bulls Cheer Netweb's 180% Rally In 6 Months, Analyst Advises Caution

Netweb Technologies has been on a roll, surging nearly 70% in the last one month. Over the last six months, this small-cap stock has seen a nearly 180% surge, supported by strong volumes. This technology company has been on a rise this week, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,336 on Friday. The rally is supported by large AI and sovereign cloud orders, as well as strong Q1 results.

Since September 3, the stock price of Netweb has surged 70% after the company secured a purchase order worth ₹1,734 crore for the supply of servers based on NVIDIA's cutting-edge Blackwell Architecture. The order is expected to be executed between the last quarter of FY26 and the first half of FY27. Later in the month, the company bagged a significant order worth ₹450 crore for deploying AI infrastructure using Tyrone GPU-accelerated systems.

But how should investors trade this multi-bagger stock now? Is there more room for rally, or is it time to be cautious? Analysts weigh in on the road ahead for Netweb on Stocktwits.

Technical Outlook

SEBI-registered analyst Sunil Kotak called this an 'exceptional move.' On the technicals, he highlighted that Netweb stock is in a bullish phase, with its monthly, daily and weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) trading above 60. The price action is also supported by strong volumes.

However, Kotak cautioned that the stock has seen a huge run-up, and hence a consolidation is likely now. He recommended traders book profits and stay on the sidelines for now.

What Is The Retail Mood?

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment has been 'bullish' for a month amid 'high' message volumes.

Netweb sentiment and message volume on Oct 3 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Netweb shares have risen 56% year-to-date (YTD).

