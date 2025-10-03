403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina's Quiet Rally, Explained
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina woke up to something rare: calm. The peso held near ARS 1,424 per dollar on the wholesale market while the“blue” street rate hovered around ARS 1,450. That tiny gap-about 2%-matters.
It says authorities have the exchange market under control for now and that dollar supply has improved, even if part of the calm is policy-assisted.
Stocks told the same story. The S&P Merval climbed to roughly 1.81 million points, up about 2.5%. Banks and energy names led the move as investors bet on steadier funding and better cash flows.
Among the notable gainers were large lenders (Galicia, Macro) and oil & power plays (YPF, Pampa). Laggards were scattered across consumer and utilities, where regulated tariffs and weak real wages still bite.
What changed? Washington's tone. U.S. officials praised President Javier Milei's reforms and cast Argentina as a regional reference point. That lifted sentiment-but they also made clear this isn't a blank check.
Think swap lines and credit pipes rather than fresh cash. Markets liked the recognition and the potential plumbing, but they're keeping one eye on the fine print.
Global winds helped, too. The U.S. Dollar Index inched higher-usually a headwind for emerging currencies-yet risk appetite held after another steady Wall Street close.
In New York, the Argentina ETF (ARGT) saw heavier-than-usual trading, a sign that offshore investors are dipping back in, selectively.
The charts back the mood. On four-hour readings, USD/ARS momentum has turned up but isn't stretched; on daily charts, the broader uptrend remains intact, with resistance around 1,445–1,456 and support near 1,375–1,365.
For equities, the Merval is building a base; a push through 1.83–1.87 million would confirm a short-term breakout. The story behind the story: today's stability is real but rented.
The narrow blue-official gap, firmer banks, and lively ETF flows show confidence is returning-but it rests on external plumbing, reserve management, and continued reform delivery.
If Washington's support turns into concrete facilities and the policy grind continues, this calm can last. If not, the market will remind everyone how quickly Argentina's weather can change.
It says authorities have the exchange market under control for now and that dollar supply has improved, even if part of the calm is policy-assisted.
Stocks told the same story. The S&P Merval climbed to roughly 1.81 million points, up about 2.5%. Banks and energy names led the move as investors bet on steadier funding and better cash flows.
Among the notable gainers were large lenders (Galicia, Macro) and oil & power plays (YPF, Pampa). Laggards were scattered across consumer and utilities, where regulated tariffs and weak real wages still bite.
What changed? Washington's tone. U.S. officials praised President Javier Milei's reforms and cast Argentina as a regional reference point. That lifted sentiment-but they also made clear this isn't a blank check.
Think swap lines and credit pipes rather than fresh cash. Markets liked the recognition and the potential plumbing, but they're keeping one eye on the fine print.
Global winds helped, too. The U.S. Dollar Index inched higher-usually a headwind for emerging currencies-yet risk appetite held after another steady Wall Street close.
In New York, the Argentina ETF (ARGT) saw heavier-than-usual trading, a sign that offshore investors are dipping back in, selectively.
The charts back the mood. On four-hour readings, USD/ARS momentum has turned up but isn't stretched; on daily charts, the broader uptrend remains intact, with resistance around 1,445–1,456 and support near 1,375–1,365.
For equities, the Merval is building a base; a push through 1.83–1.87 million would confirm a short-term breakout. The story behind the story: today's stability is real but rented.
The narrow blue-official gap, firmer banks, and lively ETF flows show confidence is returning-but it rests on external plumbing, reserve management, and continued reform delivery.
If Washington's support turns into concrete facilities and the policy grind continues, this calm can last. If not, the market will remind everyone how quickly Argentina's weather can change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Conference To Feature 150+ Global FX And Fintech Leaders
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment