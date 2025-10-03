Smarter Mobility Africa Conference Opens with Visionary Access Gauteng 2050 Keynote

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, October 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Smarter Mobility Africa conference at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg began with an impactful keynote session on the Access Gauteng 2050 stage. This opening address set the tone for innovative strategies aimed at transforming Gauteng's transport infrastructure, aligning with goals for sustainable development and economic growth.

Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) and interim CEO for the Transport Authority Gauteng (TAG), delivered the keynote speech. He emphasised the critical importance of a functional mobility system in economic advancement. "Transport is fundamental to our economic ambitions," Kgobe stated. "By enhancing connectivity, Gauteng can achieve a growth rate of 4.5%, driving job creation and tackling our socio-economic challenges."

Highlighting the region's potential, the conference noted that Gauteng's growth rate currently surpasses national averages. With strategic enhancements, the province can significantly contribute to national economic objectives. "We envision a transport system that not only supports growth but also embraces sustainability," Kgobe added. "Our initiatives are designed to connect people, places, and opportunities seamlessly."

Professor Mfanelo Ntsobi, Interim Board Chairperson of TAG, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Collaboration is vital. Public and private sectors must unite to build a resilient transport system that anticipates future demands."

Core insights from the keynote underscored the importance of investing in smart infrastructure and prioritising sustainable transport options, such as electric and hybrid vehicles. The session also highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in driving innovation and ensuring successful implementation of these initiatives.

Additionally, Kgobe remarked on the necessity of forward-thinking policies and digital solutions to enhance transport efficiency. "We must explore all avenues, including smart grid technologies, to create a transport ecosystem that is both efficient and sustainable," he said.

The event concluded with strategic recommendations for stakeholders, encouraging the adoption of digital solutions to enhance transport efficiency. These actionable insights provide a roadmap for industry leaders aiming to implement sustainable transport solutions.

Smarter Mobility Africa is hosted 01-02 October 2025

Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

