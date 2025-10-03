Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE: Man Ordered To Pay Dh30,000 After Filming Woman Without Her Consent


2025-10-03 04:19:33
A man has been ordered to pay a total of Dh30,000 in fines and compensation after an Abu Dhabi court had convicted him of filming a woman without her consent, finding him guilty of violating her privacy.

The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court earlier fined the man Dh10,000 for taking photos of the woman without permission. Following the ruling, the woman filed a civil lawsuit seeking damages for the emotional and reputational harm she suffered.

Court records showed that the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Court has also ordered the man to pay the woman Dh20,000 in compensation, in addition to legal costs.

The ruling means the man will pay a total of Dh30,000, including the earlier criminal fine and civil damages.

The court noted that the criminal conviction was final and binding, and established the man's liability for the offence. Judges cited provisions of the UAE Civil Transactions Law, which require compensation for any act that causes harm to another person, including moral and emotional distress.

The woman told the court the incident had damaged her reputation in the community, caused her psychological pain, and maligned her dignity.

