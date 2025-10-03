“Bengaluru Is Awesome”: Stranded Techie Praises Rapido Driver For Giving Petrol From His Own Bike During Durga Puja

Bengaluru: In the bustling city of Bengaluru, acts of kindness often get lost amid traffic jams, honking horns, and busy streets. But every now and then, a small gesture reminds everyone why Bengaluru is not just a tech hub but a city with a heart. Recently, a man shared his unforgettable experience with a Rapido rider, whose selfless act went viral, warming the hearts of netizens across the country.

Scooter Runs Out Of Fuel, Rapido Rider Comes To The Rescue

The man, who had rented a scooter to travel with his friends during Durga Pujo, found himself in a tricky situation when his scooter ran out of fuel before reaching the first petrol pump.

Bengaluru is awesome!I rented a scooter to travel durga pujo with my friends. And before reaching the first petrol pump, my scooter was out of fuel! I called in a rapido, explained my situation and said, let's go to a petrol pump, but you don't get petrol in a bottle there.... twitter/FVfBxKt9wr

- Sohan (@HiSohan) October 1, 2025

The rider's generosity didn't stop at lending fuel; he helped the man start the scooter and initially refused payment, showing genuine concern and kindness.

Users React To The Heartwarming Gesture

One user commented,“Same happened with me in Goa.”

- सर गिल्लू (@Sir_Gillu) October 1, 2025

Another user commented,“This is the REAL BENGALURIAN! And you too are one of us!”

- Not Me (@NotMe19618102) October 1, 2025

Another user commented,“Bengaluru traffic is so bad you can run out of fuel while waiting for the signal to turn green.”

- Adv. Pratik (@Pratiekbb) October 1, 2025

Another user commented,“Once I called Uber Bike to take me to hospital as my leg was injured and I was bleeding. After reaching hospital, we noticed it was close. The driver dropped me to nearby hospital. I asked if I could pay extra, he said 'bas aap thik ho jaiye'.”

- Good Boy (@Good_Boy_7777) October 2, 2025

Another user commented,“I always say, whenever I speak to people from other states, I never felt anyone force to speak in any particular language. We speak whatever suits there. I have friends from almost every state of India except a few states from the east. All this language war is political.”

- Young Monk (@shivammech09) October 1, 2025

Bengaluru Spirit Shines Through

Stories like these highlight the warmth and generosity of Bengaluru residents. Beyond the city's reputation for traffic woes and a fast-paced lifestyle, it thrives on the small but significant acts of kindness from everyday people. Whether it's helping a stranger in need or simply being considerate, Bengaluru continues to earn its reputation as a city with heart.