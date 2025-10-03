Kantara: Chapter 1: Prabhas To NTR And More Celebs Go Gaga Over Rishab Shetty's Masterpiece

Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 has finally been released on the big screen and is already setting an example of success from the very start. Garnering phenomenal reviews nationwide, the film is receiving tremendous praise from both audiences and critics. The biggest film of the year is indeed creating records.

Adding to its streak, megastars and celebrities from the entertainment world are also showering praise on the film.

Here's how celebrities are celebrating Kantara: Chapter 1.

Renowned director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who has delivered blockbusters like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal, took to his social media and wrote -

"KANTARA Chapter 1 is a true MASTERPIECE INDIAN cinema has never seen anything like this before. It's a cinematic thunderstorm, raw, divine, and unshakable. Rishab Shetty delivers a true one-man show, crafted and carried single-handedly @shetty_rishab Special mention to the BGM by @AJANEESHB

- Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) October 2, 2025

Man Of The Masses, Jr. NTR, who has delivered blockbusters like, RRR, Devara, WAR 2 and many more, took to his social media and wrote -

"Congratulations to the team of #KantaraChapter1 on scoring a resounding success.

@shetty_rishab sir pulled off the unthinkable by excelling both as a mindblowing actor and a brilliant director.

My best wishes to the entire cast and crew, along with @hombalefilms, for fearlessly backing Rishab sir's vision."

- Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 2, 2025

The biggest pan-India superstar, Prabhas, who has delivered the biggest blockbusters like, Baahubali franchise, Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD and many more, also took to his social media and wrote -

"#KantaraChapter1 is a brilliant film with outstanding performances from everyone..... The biggest blockbuster of the year. Congratulations to Rishab Shetty, Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films.!!"

Tottempudi Gopichand who has delivered mega hits like, Varsham, Jayam amongst many more, also took to social media and wrote -

"#KantaraChapter1 is a beautiful cinematic experience. Absolutely loved the world, the characters, and every bit of this grand spectacle. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for excelling in both acting & direction, @rukminitweets is brilliant and DOP #ArvindKashyap's work is phenomenal Congratulations to the entire team. @hombalefilms @AJANEESHB #DivineBlockbusterKantara"

Director Prasanth Varma, a man behind Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe which consists of Hanu-Man and the upcoming Jai Hanuman, starring Rishab Shetty. He took to his social media and wrote -

"#KantaraChapter1 is not just a film, it's a divine roar & cultural spectacle

@shetty_rishab sir gave a performance of a life time with intensity, devotion & sheer brilliance!! ❤️‍

Kudos to the producers @VKiragandur sir @hombalefilms for backing such magic.

I just couldn't get those visuals off my mind and @AJANEESHB 's beats truly set the soul of the film ablaze ❤️‍

@rukminitweets brings both elegance and depth to #KantaraChapter1

Personally, One of the finest Theatrical Experiences in Recent Times..!!

#KantaraEverywhere @KantaraFilm @ChaluveG @HombaleGroup"

- Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) October 2, 2025

The renowned music composer, Devi Sri Prasad, who has given music for Pushpa Franchise, Kanguva and many more, also took to his social media and wrote -

"Wishing a Super Blockbusterrrrrrrr to the Entire Team of #KantaraChapter1

Rock it Again with ur Brilliant Performance Dear @shetty_rishab Sirrrrrr !!!

All d Best Guysssss... @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @ChaluveG @rukminitweets @gulshandevaiah @AJANEESHB"

- DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) October 2, 2025

About Kantara: Chapter 1

One of Hombale Films' biggest projects is Kantara: Chapter 1. Music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan created the film's compelling visual and emotional story.

The film was released on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching viewers worldwide while being culturally grounded.

Hombale Films promises a highly immersive experience that embraces mythology, spirituality, and cinematic quality in Kantara: Chapter 1.