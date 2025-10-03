WPAC 2025: Stray Dog Bites Kenyan Official At JLN Stadium
According to sources, two dog-catching vehicles were rushed to the venue to capture the stray dog and ensure the safety of athletes, officials and spectators.
The incident has raised questions about the preparedness of stadium authorities in handling such unexpected situations, especially during an international event of this scale.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, one of Delhi's premier sporting venues, has hosted several major tournaments in the past. With athletes from across the globe participating. With 2,200 para-athletes, including support staff from 104 countries, came for the nine-day World Para Athletics Championships 2025 that kicked off on September 26, ensuring strict safety protocols is considered crucial.
The WPAC 2025 is be the first event on the newly-laid Mondo track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The track, in shades of blue and used at the Paris Paralympics 2024, was inaugurated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 29, celebrated as the National Sports Day.
On September 25, Dr Mandaviya also inaugurated a Mondo warm-up track and a multi-speciality gymnasium where more than 200 athletes can train simultaneously.
In the ongoing edition, India are currently eighth in the medal tally with 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals.
In Kobe, Japan, India delivered their best-ever performance at a World Para Athletics Championships: 17 medals - six gold, five silver, six bronze - finishing 6th overall.
In the 2023 edition in Paris, India had already broken its earlier record by winning 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze), setting the stage for what followed.
