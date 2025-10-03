RTA Announces New Dubai-Abu Dhabi Intercity Bus Route
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled a new bus route linking the emirate with Abu Dhabi. The intercity route runs from Al Quoz Bus Station to MBZ Bus Station, and operates in partnership with Capital Express.
The trip will cost Dh25 per person, which passengers can pay with nol cards, and cash.
In May, bus service E308 was launched between Dubai and Sharjah, with the fare set at Dh12 per passenger. The route runs between Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah.
In late August, RTA announced five new bus route , and re-routed several others to respond to the growing demand.
RTA has over 250 intercity buses, and all of them have free Wi-Fi available to ensure commuters can work, or connect with family and friends easily on the go.
