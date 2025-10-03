403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2025-10-03
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|5,150
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|1.905 %
|Lowest yield
|1.904 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.905 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|83.33
|Auction date
|2025-10-03
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,525
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|10
|Average yield
|2.338 %
|Lowest yield
|2.328 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.344 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|15.00
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment