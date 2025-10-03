G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch]: Global Icon To Embark On Highly Anticipated Touracross Multiple Cities Worldwide Media Outreach Newswire APAC

403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch]: Global Icon To Embark On Highly Anticipated Touracross Multiple Cities Worldwide Media Outreach Newswire APAC
|
DATE
|
8 November 2025 (Saturday)
|
Venue
|
8Wonder Ocean City
|
G-DRAGON OFFICIAL
MEMBERSHIP PRESALE
Survey Registration Period
|
3 October (Fri), 10AM to 5 October (Sun), 11:59PM
|
G-DRAGON OFFICIAL
MEMBERSHIP Presale
|
7 October (Tue), 10AM to 11:59PM
|
VPBank Pre-Sale
|
8 October (Wed), 10AM to 11:59PM
|
General On Sale
|
9October (Thu), 10AM onwards
G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] Tour Dates
20 & 21 October Osaka Kyocera Dome Osaka [ENCORE]
1 &2 November Taipei Taipei Dome [ENCORE]
8 November Hanoi 8Wonder Ocean City 12, 13 & 14 December Seoul Gocheok Dome [ENCORE]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About G-DRAGON G-DRAGON is a global cultural icon. As a member of the popular K-pop male group BIGBANG, hehelped redefine the Asian music scene with his innovative music, bold fashion choices, andcharismatic stage presence. Known for his genre-blending sound and experimental approach tomusic, G-DRAGON has released several successful solo albums, earning critical acclaim andcommercial success. His influence extends beyond music, with a lasting impact on fashion andculture, often regarded as a trendsetter in both South Korea and internationally.
FAM Official Instagram (@fanplusonedotcom)
FAM Official Facebook (@fanplusonedotcom)
FAM Official X (@FANPLUS1DOTCOM)
G-DRAGON Official Weibo (@GDRAGON_OFFICIAL) About AEG Presents Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is aworld leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, thecompany has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivalsand multi-day music events-which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival andthe legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside American Express Presents BSTHyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly-continue to set the bar forthe live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The RollingStones, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, andKaty Perry, in addition to-through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renownedpartner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents,PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents-creatingand developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. Moreinformation can be found at
Follow AEG – AEG Official Website | Instagram| Facebook | TikTok | X
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Tapbit At TOKEN2049: Reshaping The Crypto Landscape Through Product Innovation
- Bydfi Joins Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025): Deepening Web3 Engagement
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- WBTC Strengthens Its Role As Multichain Standard For Bitcoin In Defi
CommentsNo comment