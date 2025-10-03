Doha Forum Participates In Athens Democracy Forum, Announces Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Athens: Doha Forum, Qatar's flagship platform promoting diplomacy, dialogue and diversity, is participating in the Athens Democracy Forum.

Convened under the auspices of the United Nations and the City of Athens, the Forum brings together heads of state, policymakers, business leaders, academics, journalists, and civil society leaders to debate the future of democracy and governance.

As part of the programme, Doha Forum hosted a breakfast briefing titled“The Role of Diplomacy in Times of Conflict.” General Manager of Doha Forum, Maha Al Kuwari, delivered the welcoming remarks to open the session, which featured Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs Rashid Al Mohanadi, in conversation with Senior Editor at The New York Times Jyoti Thottam. The discussion explored the evolving role of diplomacy and mediation in complex conflicts, highlighting Qatar's commitment to principled foreign policy and dialogue.

Rashid Al Mohanadi said:“Qatar's role as a global mediator is rooted in pragmatic foreign policy and in the conviction that conflicts met with violence only perpetuate a vicious cycle.”

In addition, Doha Forum and the Athens Democracy Forum formalised a new Partnership Agreement, signed by President of the Athens Democracy Forum Achilles Tsaltas, and General Manager of Doha Forum Maha Al Kuwari. The agreement underscores the shared mission of both platforms to foster inclusive dialogue and advance democratic values.

Al Kuwari said:“Dialogue is not a luxury - it is a necessity. In today's complex world, diplomacy is one of the most essential tools we have to prevent escalation, mediate disputes, and open channels of understanding when others seem closed.

"Through this new partnership, Doha Forum and the Athens Democracy Forum are reinforcing our shared commitment to dialogue, justice, and cooperation in addressing today's global challenges.”

Doha Forum's 23rd edition will be held in Doha on December 6-7, 2025 under the theme“Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,” followed by a partner-led day on December 8.