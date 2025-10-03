Conference On Qur'an And Human Knowledge Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Research and Islamic Studies, in collaboration with Qatar University's Ibn Khaldun Center for Humanities and Social Sciences, concluded two major international conferences yesterday: the First Forum of“Kitab al-Ummah” Writers and the Conference on the Qur'an and Human Knowledge.

The dual events highlighted the enduring role of Islamic thought in shaping contemporary cultural, intellectual, and educational discourse, with wide participation from researchers and scholars across the Islamic world. Eight prominent scholars and contributors to the Kitab al-Ummah series examined the collection's intellectual legacy, spanning more than four decades.

Discussions focused on four major themes: rebuilding the Muslim personality in light of Islamic values, intellectual renewal for the contemporary Muslim, renewing awareness through revealed knowledge, and nurturing a capable elite.