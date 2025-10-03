Fanatics Collectibles And Kayou Join Forces To Bring NBA Trading Cards To China

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Fanatics Collectibles, via Topps, and Kayou have announced today a partnership to provide NBA trading cards to China through NBA Match Attax 2025. The deal represents a landmark product offering accessible NBA trading cards for basketball fans in China and further growing the country's passion for the sport. As part of the deal, Kayou, a leading trading card manufacturer in China, will handle the manufacturing and distribution of the product, leveraging its expansive existing distribution network, while Topps will utilize its world class design to delight Chinese fans and collectors.

The deal underscores Fanatics Collectibles' commitment to growing the Chinese market, as well as its international growth strategy in identifying key markets with passionate sports fans and providing them best-in-class products. Earlier this year, Fanatics Collectibles established offices in both Shanghai and Beijing to further strengthen its local presence. For Kayou, this represents a monumental opportunity to expand its already massive consumer base and work with Fanatics Collectibles to provide China its first NBA/NBPA licensed Topps trading card product.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Kayou in this historic deal to bring officially licensed trading cards to basketball fans in China,” said Ann Wang, Fanatics Collectibles' Regional President, APAC.“China is home to one of the largest and most passionate basketball communities in the world, and this partnership reflects Fanatics Collectibles' commitment to serving fandom by creating products and experiences that bring Chinese fans even closer to the players and sport they love.”

A representative from Kayou, remarked:“We are thrilled to partner with Fanatics Collectibles to deliver the best product experience for NBA fans in China. This collaboration allows Kayou to enter a new realm of sports IP and immerse ourselves in the unique charm of sports culture. Through our joint efforts, we believe we can offer an amazing product at the start of the new NBA season, providing NBA fans and trading card collectors a fresh way to interact with their favorite players and teams.”

NBA Match Attax is the first mass market product released by Fanatics Collectibles and Topps under the new basketball license. To celebrate the license and provide unforgettable experiences to fans and collectors in China, Fanatics Collectibles will be at the Asia Sports Card Show (October 10–12) and NBA House (October 8–12). These events will celebrate the joy of collecting and get fans excited about the world of collectibles and everything Topps has to offer.

NBA Match Attax is available in China online, as well as Kayou flagship stores, hobby shops, and other retailers beginning Oct. 3 with two different SKUs – Power Pack and Super Pack – selling for 10 RMB and 20 RMB per pack, respectively.

About Fanatics Collectibles

Fanatics Collectibles is a new model and vision for the hobby fundamentally changing the experience for current and future collectors, leagues, and players across many professional and college sports. The organization secured long-term, exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards for several sports and entertainment properties, including NBA, MLB, MLBPA, the Premier League, MLS, UFC, Formula 1 as well as Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars, among others. In January 2022, Fanatics Collectibles announced the acquisition of Topps, establishing the preeminent licensed trading card brand as the cornerstone of Fanatics' trading cards and collectibles business and jumpstarted its MLB and MLBPA rights to design, manufacture and distribute trading cards.

About Kayou

Kayou is a leading pan-entertainment product company, ranked 66th among the Global Unicorn Index 2025 published by Hurun Wealth, and trusted by a portfolio of 70+ licensed IPs across anime, entertainment, and pop culture. Kayou unites scale, speed, and creative innovation to deliver next-level collectible experiences fans have never seen. Bringing trading cards and collectibles together under one roof, Kayou introduces a whole new dimension of excitement, creating deeper connections for fandoms worldwide.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink