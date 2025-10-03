Justin Sun Featured In Inaugural Crypto Roast And Delivers Keynote As TRON DAO Serves As Title Sponsor At TOKEN2049

TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), proudly served as the Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore, held on October 1-2, 2025. As Asia's premier crypto event, TOKEN2049 brought together the global Web3 ecosystem for two days of networking, insights, and collaboration at the iconic Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

Expanding TRON DAO's Community Footprint

TRON DAO kick started the week co-hosting an exclusive side event 'Web3 Cyber Night By Cyber Charge'. More than 300 attendees visited TRON DAO's networking lounge and hospitality zone, engaging directly with community members and learning about the ecosystem's latest developments.

At the main TOKEN2049 conference, TRON DAO also hosted a dedicated networking lounge, serving as a central hub for conference attendees to connect while exploring the TRON ecosystem. The lounge also spotlighted Founder of TRON, Justin Sun's historic journey aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, where he became one of the youngest Chinese-born commercial astronauts and the first Forbes-cover crypto entrepreneur to reach space.

Showcasing Thought Leadership Across TOKEN2049 Stages

Day 2 opened with Sun taking part in a lighthearted panel on the TOKEN2049 BingX Labs Stage -“The Roast of Justin Sun” The Inaugural Crypto Roast with Actor and Comedian, T.J. Miller, moderated by Jarred Winn, Managing Partner at Winn Ventures.

Sun then followed to headline TOKEN2049's OKX Main Stage, delivering a keynote that spotlighted TRON's milestones and the launch of SunPerp, TRON's first decentralized perpetual contract trading platform.

Meanwhile, Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at TRON DAO, delivered a keynote at the TOKEN2049 TON Stage, offering a deep dive into TRON DAO's recent ecosystem integrations and community-driven initiatives.

Building Community Beyond the Conference Floor

The week concluded with TRON's official TOKEN2049 Afterparty co-hosted alongside HTX DAO, with MetaMask as a Diamond Sponsor, drawing over 2,500 attendees from across the blockchain industry. The evening brought together thought leaders from DeFi projects, media partners, investors and development communities for conversations that extended well beyond the conference floor.

From headlining the Main Stage to expanding its community footprint at side events and hosting an electric afterparty, TRON DAO's strong presence at TOKEN2049 Singapore demonstrated its role as a catalyst for blockchain adoption. As Asia's digital economy continues to grow, TRON DAO remains at the center of innovation, accessibility, and global community building.

For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $75 billion. As of October 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 335 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

