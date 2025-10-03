UFC Fight Night In Doha To Feature Arman Tsarukyan Taking On Dan Hooker On November 22

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: UFC, the world's leading mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with Visit Qatar, makes its highly anticipated debut in Doha, as No.2 ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan takes on No. 6 Dan Hooker in an electrifying showdown on Saturday, November 22, at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah (ABHA) Arena.

Tickets are on sale at 12pm (UTC+3) on Friday, October 3 via Platinum List.

Contender Tsarukyan (22-3-0, fighting out of Krasnador, Russia, by way of Armenia) looks to solidify his reputation as one of the most promising young lightweights in the division with a statement win over“The Hangman.” Known for his elite grappling, sharp boxing combinations, and relentless pace, Tsarukyan has already secured impressive victories over Charles Oliveira, Mateusz Gamrot, and Beneil Dariush. Now, he plans to make the most of this opportunity and move one step closer to a future title shot.

Hooker (24-12-0, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) enters the Octagon for the first time in 2025. Returning a year after sustaining a hand injury against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, he is laser focused as he sets his sights on taking down Tsarukyan with his striking prowess and full arsenal of chokes, knees and elbows, to climb the ranks of the lightweight division.

Fans can also look forward to another epic showdown in the Octagon as former welterweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Belal Muhammad (24-4-0, fighting out of Chicago, United States) faces No.6 ranked Ian Machado Garry(16-1-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland), in a blockbuster welterweight match-up.