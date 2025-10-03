Reduced Aid Deepens Poverty In Afghanistan, Claims ICG

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Crisis Group (ICG) has claimed that Afghanistan is sliding deeper into poverty due to a reduction in humanitarian aid from the United States and other donors.

In a report released on Thursday, the ICG said that the US and other major donors are cutting their assistance to Afghanistan.

The organization stated:“Afghanistan is sinking deeper into poverty as the U.S. and other major donors slash the humanitarian funding that has kept the country afloat.”

The report added that since regaining power, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has tried to revive the war-torn economy, which continues to suffer from post-war isolation and sanctions imposed by Western countries.

The recent reduction in global aid now places a heavy burden on vulnerable Afghans, particularly women and girls, who are most affected by the deterioration of public services.

The ICG emphasized that as restrictions on Afghanistan's economy are eased, the focus should be on helping the country reduce its dependency on foreign aid and achieve self-sufficiency.

So far, the IEA has not commented on the ICG's report.

sa