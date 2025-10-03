India, Russia Celebrate 25 Years Of Strategic Partnership, Highlighting Decades Of Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Marking the 25th anniversary of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between Russia and India on Friday, Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador to India, stated that the two countries have made significant strides in advancing their cooperation over the past 25 years, aligned with the changing global landscape.

The Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 3, 2000, took the bilateral relations of India and Russia to a new level characterised by coordinated approaches towards ensuring international peace and security, addressing major global and regional issues, as well as close cooperation in economic, cultural, educational, and other areas.

“On October 3, 2000, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee signed the declaration on strategic partnership, which opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. Today we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of this historic declaration,” Alipov said in a post on X.

He also said that the milestone marks a critical moment in the renewal of the historically friendly, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial relationship in an era of globalisation and evolving multipolarity.

“The year 2025 has already been rich with numerous bilateral exchanges and a particularly warm and substantial engagement of our leaders at the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin. Later this year, we look forward to the upcoming bilateral summit in New Delhi, which will coincide with the 15th anniversary of elevating our strategic partnership to the level of a 'special and privileged' relationship,” Alipov stated.

Recalling the remarkable achievements made by India and Russia, the Russian Ambassador stated that the bilateral cooperation has flourished in key sectors, including nuclear power, energy security, defence, space exploration, science and technology, education, and people-to-people exchanges. He added that new areas of collaboration are emerging to meet the evolving needs and aspirations of the two countries.

Alipov stressed that innovation lies at the core of the India-Russia partnership, citing initiatives under the auspices of Sirius Educational Foundation and Atal Innovation Mission, and others. He noted that both countries are advancing cooperation in promising areas such as small modular nuclear reactors, railways, shipbuilding, aircraft construction, trade corridors, connectivity, Arctic research, and labour mobility.

“Once realised, these and other projects will be further enhanced by the early conclusion of negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and India. This agreement will significantly contribute to achieving the goal of raising Russia–India trade to US$100 billion by 2030, as outlined by President Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024,” he emphasised.