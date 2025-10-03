Modern-Day Ravana PM Modi's Policies Have Weakened Our Production: Udit Raj
Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj endorsed Sanjay Raut's remarks, who on October 2 made a fiery speech during a Dussehra rally in Mumbai, calling for political change at the Centre.
Sanjay Raut reportedly said,“It is time to burn Delhi's Raavan,” targeting the Central government and accusing it of having come to power through“vote theft.”
Backing Raut's remarks, Udit Raj said the message was valid and timely.
“It is absolutely right to say that modern-day Ravana PM Modi's policies have weakened our production, making us far more dependent on China,” Udit Raj said.“What Rahul Gandhi said about 'Vocal for Local' is correct. Production has gone down in Europe, America, and India, but while America and Europe can withstand it, India cannot.”
He further argued that under the current government, India's self-reliance has been severely compromised.
“Our dependence on other countries for goods, commodities, and essentials has increased drastically, and our manufacturing has declined sharply, which needs urgent revival,” he said.
The Congress leader also criticised the Prime Minister's alleged inaccessibility to the public and lawmakers alike, drawing a comparison with former Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh.
“Now, instead of responding to people, PM Modi spends years travelling abroad with officials, shutting doors to public interaction. Either he is abroad or on election tours, but rarely available as Prime Minister for citizens,” Udit Raj said.
“When Manmohan Singh was PM, despite not being in any major position I was able to meet him multiple times, even on issues like reservations. That system of accessibility has collapsed. The PMO is no longer open to the public,” he added.
