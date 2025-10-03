“Normal In India, Abnormal Abroad”: Russian Professional Working In Bengaluru Shares Insights On Indian Office Culture

Bengaluru: A Russian professional living in Bengaluru has highlighted unique aspects of office culture in India that she found unusual compared to workplaces abroad. The Instagram post, shared by @yulia_bangalore, comes from Iuliia Aslamova, who has worked in India for the past 12 years. She pointed out habits considered“normal” in Indian offices but might seem abnormal elsewhere.

Colleagues Caring Beyond Work

Aslamova noted that colleagues often check if she had breakfast, tea, coffee, or lunch.“Super sweet and welcoming,” she said, adding that this care continues even through direct messages today. She observed that it is common for employees to stay in the office until their manager leaves. Calls at 11 pm and emails at midnight are considered routine in many workplaces. Long office commutes, sometimes two hours each way, were typical. She mentioned that this motivated her to embrace remote work long before it became a mainstream trend.

Avoiding Direct 'No' and Celebrating Office Festivities

Indian offices often avoid giving a direct“no” in responses. Festivals and pujas are celebrated enthusiastically, fostering a strong sense of community among colleagues.

Aslamova highlighted the highly competitive environment and office politics. Many young professionals juggle responsibilities for their entire families, adding pressure and a strong focus on work.

Employees in India are encouraged to save and invest from the very start of their careers. Over time, colleagues often become lifelong friends, akin to a second family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Iuliia Aslamova (@yulia_bangalore)

Hard Work, But the Need for Balance

Aslamova concluded,“People in India are super hardworking. The environment is highly competitive and often carries loads of pressure. To turn charcoal into a diamond, it needs to burn, but surely not burn out. Work hard, rest harder.”

User Reactions

One user said,“That's a sharp observation. I do enjoy the festival celebrations. When you overwork, these are few days that help balance that frustration. The late-night emails, messages, and work calls do annoy you. When you come from office, you need some time to disconnect from work completely so that you can spend time on workouts, cooking, reading, or simply just watching Netflix. Your brain needs that break. A lot of times I missed that own time on weekdays. Some offices even keep you occupied on weekends too. The more you go up in the ladder, the more pressure you feel. Not healthy. I really enjoyed the first few years of my career where you do your work and come home after completing office hours. But that did not last long.”

Another user added,“Avoid direct no is super, just make excuses instead.”

One more commented,“Very well captured. Although not healthy at all.”