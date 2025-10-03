Baku Hosts Second National Competition Forum On Fair Market Policy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The II National Competition Forum is underway in Baku, bringing together government officials, business leaders, and experts to discuss key issues in market regulation and competition policy, Azernews reports.

The forum was convened to analyze the current state of competition policy in modern economic conditions, regulate the activities of natural monopolies, safeguard public interests, and address existing challenges in the sector. It also aims to facilitate the exchange of views on shaping effective and fair market relations in Azerbaijan.

The event is being attended by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Milli Majlis Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President Elnur Baghirov, and President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations Mammad Musayev, along with representatives from business associations and the private sector.

Officials emphasized that strengthening competition policy is essential for ensuring consumer rights, increasing efficiency in natural monopolies, and creating a more transparent and competitive business environment. The forum serves as a platform to outline reforms and promote dialogue between the state and the private sector.