Brussels Photo Exhibition Highlights Suffering Of Azerbaijani Landmine Victims

On October 2, a powerful photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijani landmine victims was opened in Brussels, Belgium, Azernews reports.

The exhibition was organized within the framework of the “CulMINATION Point of Danger” project, implemented by the“Gilavar” Photo Club Public Union with support from the State Support Agency for NGOs of Azerbaijan. The“Fireland” Azerbaijanis Union partnered in the initiative on the Belgian side.

Speaking at the event, Rashad Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Gilavar Photo Club, emphasized that this was the first NGO-led European exhibition series on Azerbaijan's landmine problem held at such a scale.“After Munich, Nuremberg, and Paris, the photos we are exhibiting this time in Brussels can be called 'talking pictures.' They tell the stories of people whose lives were destroyed by mines planted by Armenia on Azerbaijani lands. We will not remain silent-the time has come for Armenia's military-political leaders, responsible for this cruelty during the 30-year occupation, to answer. Our appeal to the world from Brussels, the capital of the European Union, is for the sake of justice,” he said.

The exhibition features portraits and testimonies of mine victims. For example, the photo of Elmir Bagirov, who lost both legs after stepping on an anti-tank mine before the age of 18, is accompanied by his words:“Can a person fall into an anti-tank mine on his own land? It is difficult to imagine, but I survived. From that day my life full of suffering began-I lost my youth and both legs.” Another photo shows Samir Alizadeh, who lost both legs and an eye:“One step, two explosions... You tell me what happens next...” Similarly, Rahim Garashov recalls losing his leg while rescuing a colleague from mines buried one on top of the other:“What were they trying to do by burying the mines like this? Why so much cruelty? While saving someone else, I became a victim myself.”

Through QR codes attached to each portrait, visitors could access additional information and statistics about Azerbaijan's mine contamination and the ongoing demining efforts.

Organizers noted that the exhibition will continue across Europe, raising awareness of the humanitarian tragedy Azerbaijan faces due to mines planted during Armenia's occupation of its territories.