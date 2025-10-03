Kazakhstan, Hungary Discuss Joint Intermodal Cargo Terminal Project In Budapest

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Hungary have discussed prospects for implementing a joint project to build an intermodal cargo terminal in the Budapest agglomeration to expand Kazakh exports to the EU, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, who visited Kazakhstan on an official trip. The sides assessed plans to implement agreements reached during previous high-level talks.

Discussions focused on developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, transit and transport links, agriculture, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence and digitalization technologies.

The participants noted significant potential for further growth in mutual trade. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to expand exports to Hungary across 95 product categories. The Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Fund was highlighted as a key tool for implementing new joint projects.

Bektenov emphasized that the Kazakh government will closely monitor the quality implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level. In turn, Sulyok praised Kazakhstan's investment climate and confirmed Hungary's interest in further deepening bilateral cooperation.