Kazakhstan, Hungary Discuss Joint Intermodal Cargo Terminal Project In Budapest
The issue was reviewed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok, who visited Kazakhstan on an official trip. The sides assessed plans to implement agreements reached during previous high-level talks.
Discussions focused on developing trade, economic, and investment cooperation, transit and transport links, agriculture, as well as the adoption of artificial intelligence and digitalization technologies.
The participants noted significant potential for further growth in mutual trade. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to expand exports to Hungary across 95 product categories. The Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Fund was highlighted as a key tool for implementing new joint projects.
Bektenov emphasized that the Kazakh government will closely monitor the quality implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level. In turn, Sulyok praised Kazakhstan's investment climate and confirmed Hungary's interest in further deepening bilateral cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment