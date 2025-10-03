Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts 2Nd National Competition Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 2nd National Competition Forum is being held under the organization of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The forum will hold a wide exchange of views on the role of competition policy in economic development, the regulation of the activities of natural monopolies, and its public benefit.

The event has brought together MPs, state bodies, business associations, representatives of the private sector and other interested parties.

The forum was organized to analyze competition policy in modern economic conditions, regulate the activities of natural monopolies, existing challenges in this area and protect public interests, as well as exchange views on the formation of effective and fair market relations.

The event is scheduled to feature speeches by Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, MP, Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Azer Amiraslanov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Elnur Baghirov, and President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs' Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev.

The forum is presented as an important dialogue platform for discussing modern competition challenges.

A wide exchange of views is held here on the role of competition policy in economic development, the regulation of the activities of natural monopolies and their public benefit.