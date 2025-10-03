Tajikistan, Rosatom Mull Over Cooperation Prospects
They also reviewed prospects for further collaboration in the remediation of territories affected by uranium production, the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, and the implementation of joint projects in the healthcare sector.
In July 2025, it was announced that Rosatom would rehabilitate two uranium legacy sites in Tajikistan, the tailings storage facility in the town of Adrasman and the waste dump of Workshop No. 3 at the Taboshar site near the city of Istiklol.
The project is being carried out under an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Tajikistan on cooperation in the remediation of territories affected by uranium mining and other extractive industries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment