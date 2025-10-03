Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tajikistan, Rosatom Mull Over Cooperation Prospects

Tajikistan, Rosatom Mull Over Cooperation Prospects


2025-10-03 03:07:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 3. Minister of Industry and New Technologies of Tajikistan Sherali Kabir and Deputy Director General of Russia's Rosatom State Corporation Nikolai Spassky discussed key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Tajik ministry.

They also reviewed prospects for further collaboration in the remediation of territories affected by uranium production, the peaceful use of nuclear technologies, and the implementation of joint projects in the healthcare sector.

In July 2025, it was announced that Rosatom would rehabilitate two uranium legacy sites in Tajikistan, the tailings storage facility in the town of Adrasman and the waste dump of Workshop No. 3 at the Taboshar site near the city of Istiklol.

The project is being carried out under an intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Tajikistan on cooperation in the remediation of territories affected by uranium mining and other extractive industries.

MENAFN03102025000187011040ID1110145380

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search