403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WLS Launches Dedicated Access Control Division For Schools, Colleges And Universities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK : WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with over 40 years of experience, today announced the launch of a new dedicated in-house access control division to meet rising demand from the education sector. This specialist team will focus exclusively on delivering secure, reliable and user-friendly entry systems for schools, colleges and universities across London and the South East.
The move follows a surge in demand for enhanced security measures in educational environments, where safeguarding staff, students and property has become a top priority. WLS's in-house team will provide a full end-to-end service, from consultation and design through to installation, integration and ongoing maintenance of advanced access control solutions.
The dedicated division will specialise in systems that offer flexible, centralised control of campus facilities, enabling institutions to manage staff and student access across multiple buildings with ease. With scalable solutions suitable for small schools through to multi-site universities, WLS is positioning itself as a trusted partner for education providers seeking to improve both safety and operational efficiency.
"Educational institutions face unique security challenges, and we've seen a significant increase in demand for access control systems that are both robust and adaptable," said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. "By creating a dedicated in-house division, we're ensuring that schools, colleges and universities benefit from tailored solutions designed specifically around their safeguarding and compliance needs."
About WLS
With over 40 years of experience, WLS delivers complete fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS provides expert consultation, installation and maintenance services to ensure every client receives the highest level of protection and support.
For media inquiries:
Contact: Elliott Martin
Tel: 0208 676 4300
Email: [email protected]
Web:
The move follows a surge in demand for enhanced security measures in educational environments, where safeguarding staff, students and property has become a top priority. WLS's in-house team will provide a full end-to-end service, from consultation and design through to installation, integration and ongoing maintenance of advanced access control solutions.
The dedicated division will specialise in systems that offer flexible, centralised control of campus facilities, enabling institutions to manage staff and student access across multiple buildings with ease. With scalable solutions suitable for small schools through to multi-site universities, WLS is positioning itself as a trusted partner for education providers seeking to improve both safety and operational efficiency.
"Educational institutions face unique security challenges, and we've seen a significant increase in demand for access control systems that are both robust and adaptable," said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. "By creating a dedicated in-house division, we're ensuring that schools, colleges and universities benefit from tailored solutions designed specifically around their safeguarding and compliance needs."
About WLS
With over 40 years of experience, WLS delivers complete fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS provides expert consultation, installation and maintenance services to ensure every client receives the highest level of protection and support.
For media inquiries:
Contact: Elliott Martin
Tel: 0208 676 4300
Email: [email protected]
Web:
Company :-West London Security
User :- Jeremy Ewen
Email :[email protected]
Phone :-02086764300Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment