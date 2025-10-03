Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nowshad Rizwanullah & Malini Agarwal Inspire Students At AAFT Orientation 2025


2025-10-03 03:06:19
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The AAFT Orientation 2025 witnessed an engaging and thought-provoking session with two dynamic voices of the Indian digital media industry - Nowshad Rizwanullah, Co-Founder & CEO of MissMalini Entertainment, and Malini Agarwal (popularly known as MissMalini), renowned digital influencer, entrepreneur, and media personality.

The duo addressed students on the theme "Beyond Likes: The Real Power of Social Media Marketing", offering valuable insights into how social media today is more than just numbers - it is about authentic engagement, storytelling, and creating meaningful impact.

While interacting with the students, Nowshad Rizwanullah emphasized the importance of strategy, data, and innovation in social media. He urged young creators to think beyond vanity metrics and focus on building sustainable digital brands with purpose.

Malini Agarwal, drawing from her own journey as a pioneer in India's influencer and digital content ecosystem, inspired students by highlighting the need for originality, consistency, and passion. She encouraged them to use digital platforms not just for visibility but to drive positive conversations, creativity, and social change.

In recognition of their contribution to media and digital culture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured both dignitaries with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre of AAFT. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah said: "Social media is the new frontier of communication and creativity. We are privileged to have industry leaders like Nowshad and Malini share their wisdom with our students. Their success stories prove that passion combined with innovation can truly change the world."

The session ended with an interactive Q&A, where students explored ideas on content creation, brand collaborations, and the evolving future of digital storytelling. The event left the new batch of AAFT students inspired and ready to navigate the opportunities of the digital age.

