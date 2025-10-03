403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nowshad Rizwanullah & Malini Agarwal Inspire Students At AAFT Orientation 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The AAFT Orientation 2025 witnessed an engaging and thought-provoking session with two dynamic voices of the Indian digital media industry - Nowshad Rizwanullah, Co-Founder & CEO of MissMalini Entertainment, and Malini Agarwal (popularly known as MissMalini), renowned digital influencer, entrepreneur, and media personality.
The duo addressed students on the theme "Beyond Likes: The Real Power of Social Media Marketing", offering valuable insights into how social media today is more than just numbers - it is about authentic engagement, storytelling, and creating meaningful impact.
While interacting with the students, Nowshad Rizwanullah emphasized the importance of strategy, data, and innovation in social media. He urged young creators to think beyond vanity metrics and focus on building sustainable digital brands with purpose.
Malini Agarwal, drawing from her own journey as a pioneer in India's influencer and digital content ecosystem, inspired students by highlighting the need for originality, consistency, and passion. She encouraged them to use digital platforms not just for visibility but to drive positive conversations, creativity, and social change.
In recognition of their contribution to media and digital culture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured both dignitaries with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre of AAFT. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah said: "Social media is the new frontier of communication and creativity. We are privileged to have industry leaders like Nowshad and Malini share their wisdom with our students. Their success stories prove that passion combined with innovation can truly change the world."
The session ended with an interactive Q&A, where students explored ideas on content creation, brand collaborations, and the evolving future of digital storytelling. The event left the new batch of AAFT students inspired and ready to navigate the opportunities of the digital age.
Other articles by AAFT
The duo addressed students on the theme "Beyond Likes: The Real Power of Social Media Marketing", offering valuable insights into how social media today is more than just numbers - it is about authentic engagement, storytelling, and creating meaningful impact.
While interacting with the students, Nowshad Rizwanullah emphasized the importance of strategy, data, and innovation in social media. He urged young creators to think beyond vanity metrics and focus on building sustainable digital brands with purpose.
Malini Agarwal, drawing from her own journey as a pioneer in India's influencer and digital content ecosystem, inspired students by highlighting the need for originality, consistency, and passion. She encouraged them to use digital platforms not just for visibility but to drive positive conversations, creativity, and social change.
In recognition of their contribution to media and digital culture, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured both dignitaries with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Research Centre of AAFT. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Marwah said: "Social media is the new frontier of communication and creativity. We are privileged to have industry leaders like Nowshad and Malini share their wisdom with our students. Their success stories prove that passion combined with innovation can truly change the world."
The session ended with an interactive Q&A, where students explored ideas on content creation, brand collaborations, and the evolving future of digital storytelling. The event left the new batch of AAFT students inspired and ready to navigate the opportunities of the digital age.
Company :-AAFT
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :[email protected]
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Other articles by AAFT
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment