Frizz Out Smooth Shine In With Sara Ali Khan As The New Face Of Streax Shine Hair Serum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 30th September 2025 : Streax, from the house of Hygienic Research Institute Pvt Ltd (HRIPL), has signed Bollywood favourite Sara Ali Khan as the face of its Streax Shine Hair Serum. Launching with the TVC "Frizz Gone, Smooth Shine On", the brand showcases Sara's fun, confident persona while highlighting how the serum delivers smooth, Shiny, frizz-free hair in seconds.
With her vibrant personality, youthful charm, and effortless sense of style, Sara Ali Khan mirrors Streax's philosophy of helping consumers "shine on" with confidence. Her natural elegance and relatability make her the perfect face for Streax Shine Hair Serum, a brand loved for its ability to transform hair. To celebrate this partnership, Streax has unveiled its new TVC campaign, "Frizz Gone, Smooth Shine On", starring Sara. The film captures everyday moments, like windy rooftops and bustling commutes where frizz can strike unexpectedly and shows how a quick touch of Streax Shine Hair Serum delivers smooth, glossy, camera-ready hair in seconds. The campaign underlines the product's promise of instant frizz control and shine, making it the go-to solution for women who want to look their best and Shine On'
Priyanka Puri, Sr. VP - Marketing, HRIPL, added, "Sara Ali Khan is the perfect face to front the Streax movement - where haircare is not just about products but about confidence and everyday style. "Frizz Gone, Smooth Shine On" brings alive the idea that frizz can strike anyone, anywhere, and Streax Shine Hair Serum is a simple, everyday solution that transforms frizz into smooth, shiny, camera-ready hair in an instant. With Sara bringing this story to life, we're set to inspire a new wave of shine and style across the country to embrace everyday shine with confidence and style."
Sharing her excitement, Sara Ali Khan said, "I'm truly excited to join the Streax family! For me, hair isn't just about style, it's about confidence and self-expression. What I love about Streax Shine Hair Serum is how it instantly adds shine and smoothness, making every look feel complete."
Enriched with Walnut Oil & Vitamin E, Streax Shine Hair Serum is celebrated for adding instant shine, smoothness, and frizz-free radiance, empowering consumers to look and feel their best every day whether it's for a casual outing or a glamorous occasion.
The Streax Shine Hair Serum is available in convenient and affordable pack sizes of 45 ml, 100 ml, and 200 ml, across leading stores nationwide. The Streax Hair Serum range further extends to Frizz Control Hair Serum, Heat Protect Spray, and Moisture Boost Spray, offering customized solutions for different hair needs. These products are available at all leading online and offline platforms, making professional-quality haircare easily accessible to every consumer.
About Streax:
Streax is a leading brand offering a wide range of Hair Colouring, Hair Styling, and Hair Care Products. Their products are designed to make hair flaunt-worthy with just the right care. Their vision is to become the brand of choice for consumers seeking contemporary hair products, while their mission focuses on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Choose Streax to enjoy shiny, and smooth hair that makes you Get Noticed.
About Hygienic Research Institute
Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL) is a prominent Indian leader in beauty and personal care products, specializing in hair care, skin care, and salon services. With over 60 years of legacy since 1957, HRIPL has grown from a single-brand promoter-owned entity to a multi-brand, multi-category organization backed by private equity Premji Invest and is known for brands like Vasmol, Streax, and Streax Professional, along with Florozone in skin care. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HRIPL operates with a vision to offer excellent products and services globally while fostering growth and spreading happiness. The company boasts a robust manufacturing legacy across six locations, adhering to international quality standards. HRIPL is honored with accolades such as Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Innovation, and recognition in the FMCG sector, underscoring its commitment to excellence in workplace culture and innovation.
