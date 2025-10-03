403
Ekincare Survey Reveals 70% Spike In Heart Risks Over Last 3 Years Among Corporate Employees Aged 35-45
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, September 30, 2025 - On World Heart Day 2025, ekincare, India's leading AI-powered digital health platform, launched its report "The India Inc Heart Index: Risks & Action - An ekincare Report 2025" Drawing from health check-up data of over 30,000 employees across 20 corporates, the report uncovers alarming trends in cardiovascular risk factors across India Inc age groups and industries.
A heart attack is no longer a midlife phenomenon. Around the world, cardiovascular diseases claim more lives than cancer, accidents and infectious diseases combined. India, with one of the youngest and fastest-growing workforces, is now facing an unexpected twist: the country's mid-career professionals are exhibiting risk factors once seen only in older adults.
Key insights include:
Millennials most at risk: Employees aged 35-45 years are showing a sharp increase nearly 70% over three years in risk factors like hypertension, high cholesterol, and elevated BMI.
Established risks in older professionals: The 45-55 years group continues to record the highest prevalence of diagnosed heart conditions, showing how untreated risks in younger years translate into disease later.
Lifestyle and work culture as drivers:
65% of employees log less than 30 minutes of daily physical activity.
High stress levels and digital overload are linked to a 40% increase in heart disease cases among professionals in major metros over the past 3 years.
Irregular meals and processed foods are exacerbating cholesterol and triglyceride issues, already seen in 38% of employees in their 30s.
Preventive care improves participation: When companies sponsor annual check-ups, participation rates rise to 50-55%, compared to far lower voluntary uptake.
Business case for wellness: Companies that actively promote screenings for hypertension and cholesterol report lower absenteeism, reduced medical claim ratios, and improved employee retention.
"India Inc. is at an inflection point when it comes to employee health," said Kiran Kalakuntla CEO & Co-founder, ekincare "We're seeing heart-related risks emerge much earlier in careers than ever before, a reflection of the intense pace and lifestyle shifts shaping our workforce. This isn't just a healthcare issue it's a productivity and sustainability challenge for organisations. The way forward lies in making preventive care a cultural norm: combining regular screenings, nutrition and mental-wellbeing support with digital tools that make healthy choices easier. If companies take the lead now, they can build a workforce that is not only healthier but more resilient and engaged in the long run."
The report also highlights how progressive organizations are expanding corporate wellness beyond hospitalization coverage. They now include cashless OPD benefits, cardiology consults, and nutrition counselling. Digital health nudges such as app reminders and step challenges are becoming common. These initiatives are linked to lower stress scores and improved productivity within 6-12 months.
About ekincare:
ekincare is India's leading integrated digital health benefits platform, offering AI-driven, personalized preventive healthcare solutions for businesses and individuals. Founded in 2014 by Kiran Kalakuntla, ekincare is headquartered in Hyderabad. The platform simplifies corporate wellness by combining advanced data analytics with services like telemedicine, e-pharmacy, mental health support, and comprehensive health check-ups. The platform serves over 1.5 million+ employees across 1000+ organizations, including Fortune 500 companies like PepsiCo, BlackRock, and Visa. With a network of 50,000+ healthcare providers across 500+ cities, ekincare empowers employers to deliver tailored health benefits and ensures accessible, high-quality healthcare across India.
