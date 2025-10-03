403
JHS Svendgaard Partners With Gurunanda To Bring India-Made Oral Care To The US Shelves
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th September 2025: JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, a leading Indian manufacturer of oral care and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with GuruNanda, a rapidly growing and widely trusted oral care brand in the United States. This collaboration marks a significant & noteworthy step in strengthening global access to premium, certified oral hygiene products.
As part of this partnership, JHS Svendgaard will manufacture high-quality oral care products with trailblazing technology for the U.S. market, enhancing GuruNanda's global supply chain and supporting its mission to deliver safe, effective, and wellness-driven solutions to consumers. This alliance comes on the heels of JHS receiving the prestigious U.S. Medical Device Certification, an accolade achieved by only a select few Indian companies, affirming its compliance with the highest standards of quality, safety, and regulatory excellence.
Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories, stated, "We are delighted to partner with GuruNanda, a brand that has built deep trust among consumers in the United States. With our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and the recently acquired medical device certification, we are well-positioned to deliver oral care products that meet the highest global standards of safety and quality."
This partnership is rooted in a shared vision of promoting holistic health and wellness while embracing sustainable and responsible manufacturing practices. Both organizations are committed to leveraging innovation and eco-friendly processes to meet the rising demand for conscious consumer products. Together, they aim to set new industry benchmarks by ensuring that every product reflects superior quality, ethical sourcing, and the trust of millions of consumers worldwide.
Richard Braden, Vice President of GuruNanda, also commented on the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with JHS Svendgaard. This alliance will allow us to strengthen our supply chain with a reliable, certified partner who can meet the growing demand for our products. We are confident that JHS's expertise will help us continue delivering the high-quality, nature-infused oral care solutions our customers expect."
This collaboration not only underscores JHS's commitment to quality and innovation but also reinforces India's growing stature as a global hub for oral care manufacturing. The partnership opens new avenues for JHS to expand its international presence while contributing to healthier smiles worldwide. Together, both companies are poised to lead the next wave of oral care solutions that are sustainable and accessible to consumers everywhere.
About JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd. is a leading Indian manufacturer of oral care and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Established in 1997, the company has grown from a modest toothbrush manufacturer into an integrated provider of oral care solutions, offering a wide array of products including toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, and denture tablets. A key part of JHS Svendgaard's business model is its robust contract manufacturing service. The company partners with major domestic and international brands like Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Amway, and Walmart, producing products under their labels. Additionally, JHS Svendgaard also markets its own brands, such as Dr. Gold and Aquawhite.
About GuruNanda
Founded in 2017, Guru Nanda is a leading U.S. oral care brand dedicated to providing natural, wellness-driven products that blend effective formulations with trusted ingredients. Since its inception, the brand has rapidly grown, expanding its presence across major retail channels and earning widespread consumer trust. Key milestones include the launch of its signature essential oil-based oral care range in 2018, national distribution partnerships in 2020, and continuous product innovation focused on holistic health. With a commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability, Guru Nanda continues to redefine personal care while expanding its footprint in global markets.
