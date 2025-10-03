403
Israel Occupation Strikes S. Lebanon
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation warplanes on Friday launched violent airstrikes on Ali Al-Taher area near Nabatieh Town in southern Lebanon, according to local media reports.
The latest air raids caused a powerful explosion in south Lebanon's areas, in addition to huge fires at Ali Al-Taher area, which civil defense teams are working to put out, as reported by Lebanon's official news agency.
Several nearby houses were damaged in the Israeli occupation's airstrikes, according to the agency.
Ali Al-Taher area has been struck repeatedly by Israeli occupying forces since the ceasefire was reached on November 27. (end)
