Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.28 To USD 66.39 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 1.28 during Thursday's trading down to USD 66.39 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 67.67 pb a day earlier, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures went down USD 1.24 to USD 64.11 pb and West Texas Intermediate lost USD 1.30 to USD 60.48 pb. (end)
