403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MAX FASHION BRINGS AUTUMN STYLE TO LIFE
EINPresswire/ -- Max Fashion, the region’s leading value fashion brand's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection features transitional staples that move seamlessly from summer to autumn, including denim, trench coats, suede jackets, skirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. Suede dresses and jackets start at just AED 65, while t-shirts begin from AED 17, allowing shoppers to embrace the season without compromising on style or budget. These seasonal must-haves are available in GCC at prices customers will love.
The women’s range focuses on relaxed tailoring, chic outerwear, and versatile denim, while the men’s edit offers laidback separates, casual jackets, and contemporary denim in fresh washes and cuts. Designed for everyday wear, the collection reflects Max’s balance of comfort, trend-led style, and affordability.
The collection is now available at all Max Fashion stores across the GCC and online at .
The women’s range focuses on relaxed tailoring, chic outerwear, and versatile denim, while the men’s edit offers laidback separates, casual jackets, and contemporary denim in fresh washes and cuts. Designed for everyday wear, the collection reflects Max’s balance of comfort, trend-led style, and affordability.
The collection is now available at all Max Fashion stores across the GCC and online at .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment