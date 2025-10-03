Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company Dilafor Receives Patent In The US For Tafoxiparin In Priming Of Labor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – October 3, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Dilafor has been granted a patent in the US protecting its drug candidate tafoxiparin for its main target indication, priming of labor. The patent will serve as a key asset as Dilafor advances into phase 3 clinical development of tafoxiparin.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Dilafor a US patent for the use of its proprietary development compound tafoxiparin in priming of labor. The patent provides key intellectual property protection in the US until at least May 2043.

Dilafor's drug candidate tafoxiparin, currently in late-stage development, is ready to advance into Phase 3 clinical trials. Tafoxiparin has a unique mechanism of action that, over the course of a few days, prepares both the cervix and the uterus for the onset of labor, thereby increasing the likelihood of a normal vaginal delivery. This may reduce the need for traditional hospital-based treatments for induction of labor. Recently issued national guidelines for induction of labor recommend delivery at 39 weeks of pregnancy in the U.S. and at 40–41 weeks in Europe, which is expected to increase the number of births requiring medical or mechanical intervention to initiate labor.

“Following fruitful interactions with US and European authorities in recent years, we are happy to see Dilafor strengthening its intellectual property ahead of the next step of the clinical development program. Dilafor's drug candidate has potential to seize the opportunity created by the progress made in obstetric care, offering pregnant women a safe at-home treatment option while also reducing healthcare costs,“ says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership in Dilafor amounts to 3 percent and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment in Dilafor amounts to 29 percent.

