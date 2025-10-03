“Nigerian Cowboy” A Bold New Novel Blending African Roots With The Spirit Of The Wild West

What happens when a Nigerian boy dares to dream of becoming a cowboy? In his groundbreaking debut novel, Nigerian Cowboy, Dr. Emmanuel X. Okoro takes readers on a journey that fuses African identity, Western grit, and the timeless pursuit of belonging.

From a small Nigerian village to the sprawling ranches of Texas, Nigerian Cowboy follows Jacob Obi , a dreamer determined to prove that courage knows no borders. Through trials, rivalries, and unexpected friendships, Jacob discovers that being a cowboy is not just about boots and bulls-it's about honor, resilience, and staying true to your roots.

A Story of Identity, Courage, and Redemption

Blending heartfelt humor with cultural authenticity, Dr. Okoro paints a vivid tale of crossing continents, breaking stereotypes, and embracing heritage in unfamiliar soil. At its core, Nigerian Cowboy asks: What does it mean to belong, and how do we carve our identity in a world that says we don't fit?

Early Praise & Reflections

Dr. Okoro shares:“I am a cowboy-a Nigerian cowboy. And I don't ride just for rodeos. I ride for redemption. You don't need to erase your roots to stand tall in new soil. Sometimes, it's your roots that give you the strength to ride.”

About the Author

Dr. Emmanuel X. Okoro , a U.S. citizen of Nigerian origin, channels his own experiences of navigating identity and cultural duality into this powerful novel. With themes of faith, grit, and redemption, Okoro's writing invites readers of all backgrounds to laugh, reflect, and be inspired.

Availability

Nigerian Cowboy (Book One of the Nigerian Cowboy Series) is now available in print and digital formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major retailers..

