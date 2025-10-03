Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast For Today - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- Most places will get moderate weather on Friday, but Aqaba, the Dead Sea, and the Jordan Valley will see scorching temperatures. There will be moderate winds coming from the southeast.The Jordan Meteorological Department predicts that Saturday will see a modest increase in temperature, with most regions experiencing relatively hot weather and the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba seeing hot temperatures. There will be moderate winds coming from the southeast.Sunday will see a little dip in temperature, with most regions experiencing mild temperatures and the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing relatively hot temperatures.Moderate southeasterly winds will give way to northwesterly ones in the afternoon.Temperatures will continue to decline on Monday, with most regions experiencing pleasant weather and the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba seeing relatively hot temperatures.East Amman's maximum and minimum temperatures range from 32 to 21 degrees Celsius, West Amman's from 30 to 19, the northern highlands from 28 to 18, the Shara highlands from 29 to 17, the Badia regions from 34 to 19, the plains regions from 32 to 20, the northern Jordan Valley from 38 to 22, the southern Jordan Valley from 39 to 27, the Dead Sea from 38 to 25, and the Gulf of Aqaba from 39 to 25 degrees Celsius.