Civilian Deaths Spark Protests Across POJK, Kotli Shuts Down
In the past 24 hours, Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) has witnessed significant unrest despite the commencement of negotiations between the Pakistan government and the Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JKAAC). Tensions escalated after reported civilian killings, leading to angry protesters in Sehnsa burning police vans and bulldozers.
Key Developments
Sehnsa Violence: Protests intensified in Sehnsa, where demonstrators targeted state property, setting police vehicles and bulldozers ablaze in retaliation for the recent civilian deaths.
Arja Bridge Blocked: Protesters have established a blockade at the Arja bridge, disrupting movement and signaling widespread discontent toward the authorities.
Kotli Shutdown: The town of Kotli observed a complete shutdown, with businesses and transport halted as a mark of protest against the state's actions.
Ongoing Protests: Major areas, including Azad Pattan and Palandari, continue to witness ongoing demonstrations, with crowds voicing their demands and grievances despite the government's negotiation attempts.
The overall situation remains tense, with civil unrest persisting and the public expressing deep resentment against state authorities in multiple POJK regions.
