Dussehra Picks: SEBI Analyst Believes These Three Stocks Can Deliver Festive Gains

The festive season of Dussehra celebrates the victory of good over evil. And SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel drew the parallel for stock markets, where patience and discipline win over fear and greed. He shared his top picks for Dussehra on Stocktwits.

According to Chandel, these three stocks look strong this festive season.

NBCC: A Breakout Play

Chandel noted that NBCC stock was moving inside a downward-sloping channel. On September 10, it broke out of the channel and later came back to retest that level. He added that the stock has bounced again, which makes the upside potential stronger. He recommended entering at current levels, with a stop-loss below ₹104, and a target price of around ₹130.

V2 Retail: Swing Trade Setup

According to Chandel, after a strong uptrend, V2 Retail entered a consolidation phase in early 2025. On Wednesday, it broke out of this zone with higher volumes, showing good strength. He recommended entering at current levels, with a stop-loss below ₹2,000. Chandel did not share a fixed target, but suggested trailing profits with recent swing lows.

Trent: Trend Reversal Play

Trent stock was in a downtrend but has shown strength near a significant support zone, Chandel noted. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also bounced back from the oversold area, which adds to the bullish view. He recommended entering at current levels for a short-term setup, with a stop-loss below ₹4,530, and a target price around ₹5,600.

Chandel concluded that successful investing requires calmness, trust in research, and a long-term perspective.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.