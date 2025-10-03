Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dussehra Picks: SEBI Analyst Believes These Three Stocks Can Deliver Festive Gains

Dussehra Picks: SEBI Analyst Believes These Three Stocks Can Deliver Festive Gains


2025-10-03 02:00:58
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The festive season of Dussehra celebrates the victory of good over evil. And SEBI-registered analyst Mayank Singh Chandel drew the parallel for stock markets, where patience and discipline win over fear and greed. He shared his top picks for Dussehra on Stocktwits. 

According to Chandel, these three stocks look strong this festive season.

NBCC: A Breakout Play

Chandel noted that NBCC stock was moving inside a downward-sloping channel. On September 10, it broke out of the channel and later came back to retest that level. He added that the stock has bounced again, which makes the upside potential stronger. He recommended entering at current levels, with a stop-loss below ₹104, and a target price of around ₹130.

V2 Retail: Swing Trade Setup 

According to Chandel, after a strong uptrend, V2 Retail entered a consolidation phase in early 2025. On Wednesday, it broke out of this zone with higher volumes, showing good strength. He recommended entering at current levels, with a stop-loss below ₹2,000. Chandel did not share a fixed target, but suggested trailing profits with recent swing lows. 

Trent: Trend Reversal Play 

Trent stock was in a downtrend but has shown strength near a significant support zone, Chandel noted. Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also bounced back from the oversold area, which adds to the bullish view. He recommended entering at current levels for a short-term setup, with a stop-loss below ₹4,530, and a target price around ₹5,600.

Chandel concluded that successful investing requires calmness, trust in research, and a long-term perspective.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN03102025007385015968ID1110145193

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search