Why Did USA Rare Earth Stock Jump Nearly 10% After-Hours?

USA Rare Earth (USAR) stock gained 9.8% in extended trading on Thursday after its CEO, Barbara Humpton, said to CNBC that the rare earth miner is“in close communication” with the White House.

The stock had already gained 26.3% over the past week, and hit a fresh all-time high, following the acquisition of a UK-based firm and the appointment of Humption as CEO. On Thursday, a record 24.64 million shares changed hands while retail sentiment on Stocktwits about USA Rare Earth moved higher into the 'extremely bullish' territory. Message volume on the stream rose more than 420% over the 24 hours ending late Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has prioritized establishing a domestic rare earth supply chain, following a brief trade war with China, which dominates global production of these critical minerals. The U.S. has already taken a 15% stake in MP Materials, the largest rare earth producer in the U.S., and acquired a 5% stake in Lithium Americas this week.

“We are in close communication with the administration,” Humpton, the former chief of Siemens USA, replied when she was asked if USA Rare Earth was in talks with the Trump administration over a potential deal.

“This is a field where it will not be a zero-sum game,” Humpton said of the rare earth supply chain.“It's going to take a lot of players to build out this marketplace.”

USA Rare Earth is developing a mine in Sierra Blanca, Texas, in collaboration with Texas Mineral Resources, and a magnet production facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Humpton reportedly said she supports the Trump administration's deals with MP and Lithium Americas.“What we're doing is keeping the administration informed of our own plans,” she said.

The company said earlier this week that it has agreed to buy UK-based Less Common Metals in a cash-and-stock deal. The deal is expected to shore up its key midstream processes and feedstock sourcing, and support the company's planned domestic rare earth magnet production in 2026.

“If I were Trump, I'd buy them shares down here in the twenties so [I] can get the taxpayer some big profits as [it] climbs,” one user wrote.

“USAR has greater potential than MP but does have some catching up to do and prove with production,” another user said.

USA Rare Earth stock has gained 63.7% this year.

