'Time To Stand For Dharma': Ahead Of Diwali, Canadian Hindus Push Back Against Mississauga City's Proposed Fireworks Ban

MENAFN - Live Mint) With Diwali weeks away, Hindus in the city Mississauga in Canada gathered on Thursday to oppose a proposed fireworks ban and "protect [their] right" to celebrate the festival of lights "with dignity".

Responding to a call to protest by the Canadian chapter of the Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), more than 100 Canadian Hindus packed the Mississauga City Hall.

"Diwali is the festival of light, prayer, and community. It's the laughter in our children's eyes as they light a sparkler, the glow of diyas in our homes, and the explosion of colour in our skies that marks our most sacred celebration," read the call by CoHNA.

"In one of Canada's most diverse cities, *why are Hindu Canadians being asked to dim their light?* ... This is the time to stand for our Dharma, our culture, and the memories of our children," it added.

With community members pushing back against the proposed ban, the city council deferred the vote on the proposition to October 15.

"You sent a loud and clear message: Our voices count. Our traditions matter. And our culture will not be erased. And it worked. Council has DEFERRED the vote to October 15th!," CoHNA announced, adding, "But it's not the end. We have to keep the pressure on. We need to stay engaged, stay visible, and stay united."

What are the current regulations on use of fireworks in Mississauga?

Currently in Mississauga, consumer fireworks are banned for most of the year, but certain exceptions are allowed for some hours on major holidays such as Diwali, the Lunar New Year, and New Year's Eve.

The new proposal, initially floated in May this year, would extend make the ban a year-round affair, without any exceptions for holidays.

If approved, it would go into effect in January 2026 and outlaw the use and sale of fireworks by individuals, with only professional fireworks displays being allowed, subject to approval from the Mississauga Fire and Emergency Services.

While city authorities have said that the proposed ban aims to tackle environmental concerns and reduce complaints and enforcement costs, Hindus in the city contend that it impedes on their rights to celebrate Diwali, where lights and fireworks are an integral part of festivities.

CBC reported that there were 609 complaints against fireworks use in the city last year, almost thrice that of 2022. Further, authorities say firework-related problems are likely underreported as well.