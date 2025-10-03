Son Of Suu Kyi Speaks Out On Icon Mother's Military Detention

MENAFN - Asia Times) In recent years, he has emerged as a new-generation icon of Myanmar's pro-democracy movement.

Kim Aris, the younger of two sons of imprisoned former State Counsellor Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and her late husband, British Tibetologist Michael Aris, has appeared at rallies and public meetings, and gained a large following on social media platforms.

Born in London in 1977, he was also given a Burmese name: Htein Lin, the birth name of his maternal grandfather, independence hero Aung San.

In his youth, Kim Aris spent some time in Japan, where his mother was conducting archival research on the Burmese independence movement, and in India, where she was affiliated with the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla. He also briefly worked as a teacher in Bhutan and now resides in England.

In a recent interview with Asia Times, Aris spoke about his politically imprisoned mother, her legacy and the ongoing struggle for democracy that she still embodies and represents.

Asia Times: What's known about your mother's whereabouts and current situation?

Kim Aris: I don't think anybody outside of the prison or the military has seen her for over two years, at least. No one has been allowed to see her. To the best of my knowledge, she was being held in prison in Naypyitaw, the same prison as [Australian economist] Sean Turnell was being held.

He was one of the last people to have actually seen her as far as I'm aware, among outsiders that is. For even inside prison, to the best of my knowledge, she is being held in solitary confinement – so not even the other prisoners have seen her.

Asia Times: Do we know where she is being held and is she able to communicate with anyone?

Kim Aris: After the earthquake, there were reports that she was hurt because the prison was badly damaged at that time, so much that she has been moved somewhere else in the vicinity, so within maybe a military compound or to some place like that.

That is all we really know except for recent reports we have had about her heart condition getting worse and we have requested a cardiologist be allowed to see from time to time but we don't know if that has been granted or not. And when the heat gets bad, there is no air conditioning and the cells are infested with cockroaches and mosquitos, you name it.

There are ongoing health concerns and the military is very fond of spreading rumors and have done so many times over the last five years. Their propaganda machine has been extremely busy and they pay a lot of money to get good advice on how to use propaganda.