Tourism Revival Group Launched To Boost Kashmir Tourism

Srinagar- Kashmir's tourism industry is facing one of its toughest periods in recent years, with hotels lying vacant and tourist arrivals at an all-time low following the recent Pahalgam attack, said prominent hotelier Mushtaq Chaya.

Chaya said the attack has severely impacted the sector, which supports around 35 lakh people directly and indirectly.“Hotels are empty, tourist inflow is down, and this affects transporters, guides, artisans, and everyone linked to tourism,” he noted.

To address the crisis, Chaya announced the formation of a Tourism Revival Group, bringing together major and minor associations connected to the industry. The group plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to press for measures to restore tourist confidence.

Chaya emphasized that the industry does not seek financial handouts but aims for revival, investment, and increased visitor inflow.“Tourists must feel assured of their safety. Our infrastructure is ready, hotels are ready, and people are waiting to welcome guests,” he said, appealing for a coordinated effort to safeguard livelihoods dependent on tourism.

The Revival Group will draft a memorandum highlighting challenges such as law and order concerns, negative perceptions, and inadequate international promotion, seeking central intervention to ensure Kashmir remains a top travel destination.