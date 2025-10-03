First Auto Freight Train Delivers 116 Maruti Vehicles To Kashmir
Srinagar- In a major boost to freight connectivity, Northern Railway on Friday dispatched its first-ever automobile rake to the Kashmir Valley, carrying 116 Maruti Suzuki vehicles from Manesar in Haryana to Anantnag district. The new service is being described as a significant step in linking Kashmir more closely with the country's automobile and freight networks while providing a faster and safer channel for transporting vehicles.
According to officials, the special rake left from Maruti Suzuki's in-plant Gati Shakti Terminal in Manesar and covered a distance of nearly 850 kilometres in about 45 hours before arriving at the newly operational Anantnag goods shed. Among the models transported in this maiden consignment were the Brezza, Dzire, WagonR and S-Presso. Railway authorities said the service would help reduce congestion on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and ensure that vehicles reached the valley in pristine condition.
The development marks a significant change in how new cars arrive in the valley. Until now, car dealers in Kashmir used to employ scores of drivers who would bring new branded vehicles from Jammu by road. This practice meant that vehicles were driven for hundreds of kilometres before being delivered to customers, depriving buyers of the privilege of being the first to drive their newly purchased car. The new rail service eliminates that practice, ensuring that cars now arrive untouched by drivers and in their original factory condition.
“This is not only about convenience, but also about customer satisfaction. When a car is delivered from the manufacturer by rail, the buyer can be assured that no one else has already driven it from Jammu to Srinagar. It is a win-win for both customers and dealers,” a car dealer told the news agency Kashmir News Trust.
