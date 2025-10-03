PM Modi Wishes Gajendra Singh Shekhawat On His Birthday, Praises His Efforts To Make India A Tourism Hub

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, praising his contributions toward making India a hub for tourism and his efforts to promote Indian culture.

Taking to the social media platform 'X', PM Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji, who is making extensive efforts to make India a hub for tourism and at the same time working towards popularising Indian culture. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his wishes on social media, writing, "Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. His tireless efforts in enriching India's tourism and cultural heritage are truly commendable. May he be blessed with good health, longevity and continued success in serving the nation."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh joined in, posting on 'X', "Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. His tireless efforts in enriching India's tourism and cultural heritage are truly commendable. May he be blessed with good health, longevity and continued success in serving the nation."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his heartfelt wishes, writing, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Honorable Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat! I pray to Mother Santoshi that you receive good health, long life, and a successful life. May your life be constantly illuminated by your commitment to national service, public welfare, and social upliftment."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also wished Shekhawat, stating, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji. Wishing you a long life and good health. Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji!"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta posted on social media, "Heartiest birthday wishes to Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Honorable Union Minister of Culture and Tourism. Your tireless efforts and dedication have propelled India's cultural heritage and tourism sector to new heights. Our government, under your guidance, is continuously working to further enrich Indian culture, traditions, and tourism in Delhi. We pray to Lord Shri Ram that he grants you good health and a long life."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also conveyed his wishes, saying, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji! Wishing you a long life and good health! Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added, "Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble Union Minister of Tourism & Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ji. Your relentless efforts in enriching India's tourism sector and promoting our glorious culture are truly commendable. Wishing you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead."

A prominent leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shekhawat has held key positions including Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Minister of Jal Shakti. His efforts in water conservation and farmers' welfare have been particularly impactful in addressing Rajasthan's water concerns.

Shekhawat's political journey began in 1992 when he was elected President of the Student Union at JNVU University. He later became the National General Secretary of the BJP Kisan Morcha. In 2014, he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from the Jodhpur constituency with an impressive margin of 4,10,051 votes.