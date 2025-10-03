Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SSU Shows Footage Of 205 Ukrainians Released From Captivity

2025-10-03 12:05:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The video is available on the SSU website , according to Ukrinform.

Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized structures that carried out the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As a result of this exchange, 185 military personnel and 20 civilians returned home. Among them are soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service who were in Mariupol, Azovstal, and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022, and now they are finally home.

Read also: SSU detains Russian agent couple in Odesa preparing to blow up military personne

As reported by Ukrinform, another prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia on Thursday, October 2, with 185 military personnel and 20 civilians returning home.

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_officia

