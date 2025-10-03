KEITI Leads Korean Firms To Showcase Advanced Green Solutions For India At IFAT 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KEITI leads five Korean companies to present water, air, recycling, and smart environmental solutions in Mumbai, highlighting opportunities for bilateral cooperation and market growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI) has confirmed its participation at IFAT INDIA 2025 , India's premier environmental trade fair, to be held in Mumbai from October 14 to 16 , 2025. KEITI will operate the Korean Public Relations Center, joining forces with five leading Korean environmental companies to foster technology partnerships and business opportunities in India's expanding green economy.









India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, is facing urgent challenges in wastewater treatment, air pollution control, and sustainable resource management amid rapid industrialization and urban growth. This has created a fast-rising demand for proven international technologies, making the exhibition a strategic entry point for cross-border cooperation.

Five Korean companies will introduce market-ready solutions aimed at Indian industries and municipalities seeking efficiency, compliance, and sustainability:



ECOMASS Co., Ltd. – High-purity recycling filters and climate-focused recycling solutions

Turbowin Co., Ltd. – Turbo blower and compressor technologies for efficient wastewater and smart water management

HS Korea Co., Ltd. – Smart TMS systems for water quality and sewage management

DUCLEAN Co., Ltd. – Industrial dust collection, air pollution reduction, and solar panel recycling Rothwell Water Co., Ltd. – Advanced sewage treatment technologies, already establishing a local Indian subsidiary



Industry stakeholders can meet the companies at

Booth J031, Bombay Exhibition Centre (BCEC), Mumbai, and follow updates via KEITI's official LinkedIn page:

Free Entry – Register for IFAT India 2025 & Send Meeting Request

Venue : Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Goregaon, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063



KEITI emphasized that the initiative is not only a technology showcase but also a platform to accelerate Korea–India cooperation in sustainable industries, contributing to both economic growth and environmental innovation across Asia and the world.

Contact:

JIN A LEE

Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI)

+82-32-540-2205

...

Or

Park Ji-seon

Koindo Trading Pvt., Ltd.

...

Amy Kim

APAC & Korean SEO Company

InterAd, Inc.

...

