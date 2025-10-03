First Visit Since Taliban Takeover: Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi To Be In India On October 9

MENAFN - Live Mint) Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is scheduled to visit New Delhi, India, on October 9, according to sources cited by ANI. This marks his first official visit to India since the Taliban assumed power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Who is Amir Khan Muttaqi?

Amir Khan Muttaqi is a senior political figure within the Taliban, which has governed large portions of Afghanistan since its emergence in the 1990s. He has held key positions, most notably serving as the Taliban's Minister of Foreign Affairs and acting as a senior spokesperson during peace negotiations with international stakeholders.

Muttaqi is recognised for articulating the Taliban's policies to the global community and for participating in diplomatic efforts aimed at securing international legitimacy for the movement. Educated in Islamic jurisprudence, he has emphasised the implementation of Sharia law as central to the Taliban's governance model. He frequently addresses both domestic and international audiences, navigating the complex interplay between Afghanistan's internal politics and pressures from neighbouring states and global powers.

What allows Muttaqi to travel to India despite UN sanctions?

The United Nations Security Council has approved a travel ban exemption for Amir Khan Muttaqi to facilitate his visit to India from October 9 to 16.

"On 30 September 2025, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1988 (2011) approved an exemption to the travel ban for Amir Khan Muttaqi (TAi.026) to visit New Delhi, India, from 9 to 16 October 2025," the UN Security Council said in a statement.

The resolution also allows exemptions for other individuals for official duties or medical reasons. The statement highlighted similar exemptions granted to Abdul Salam Hanafi Ali Mardan Qul and Khairullah Khairkhwah for travel related to medical treatment.

What is the current situation in Afghanistan?

Afghanistan is confronting a growing humanitarian and social crisis under the Taliban administration. A nationwide telecom shutdown was recently imposed as part of a crackdown on so-called“immoral activities,” though services were restored after 72 hours, according to Al Jazeera.

Global internet watchdog NetBlocks reported that multiple networks were disconnected, and telephone services restricted, resulting in what was described as a“total internet blackout” in a country of 43 million people. This is the first such nationwide blackout under the hardline Islamist government and comes just weeks after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan.

How are women and girls in Afghanistan affected?

Since regaining power, the Taliban has imposed numerous restrictions in line with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. Recent measures include banning Afghan women working for the United Nations from entering offices and prohibiting girls from attending high school. Women are now also barred from higher education, and opportunities for online learning, provided by foreign educators or charitable organisations, are at risk due to the recent internet clampdown.

“These restrictions pose a severe challenge to education and humanitarian aid in the country,” experts told Al Jazeera, highlighting the growing concerns of international agencies monitoring the situation.

Why is Muttaqi's India visit significant?

Muttaqi's visit to India represents a rare opportunity for diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban government. Analysts suggest the visit may focus on regional security, humanitarian assistance, and avenues for international recognition, amidst ongoing scrutiny of Afghanistan's human rights record.