Emirates Recruits IT Professionals In Brazil
Recruitment events will be held on two dates in Brail: October 12 in Rio de Janeiro and October 31 in São Paulo. In a statement released Thursday (2), Emirates said it is conducting several roadshows as part of a global campaign to hire 17,300 professionals across 350 roles in various sectors throughout 2025.
At the recruitment events, IT managers will interact with candidates, presenting information on compensation packages, what it's like to live in Dubai, UAE, where Emirates is headquartered, and what it's like to work in the company's IT sector.
More information about the positions and selection processes is available here .
Read more:
Emirates bans use of portable chargers
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Emirates
The post Emirates recruits IT professionals in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Stonehaven Circle Marks 13Th Anniversary With Hadrian Colwyn Leading Calvio Ailegacyx Innovation
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- Dubai At The Centre Of Global Finance: Forex Expo 2025 Redefines The Trading Landscape
CommentsNo comment