Emirates Recruits IT Professionals In Brazil

São Paulo – Emirates airline will conduct a recruitment process this month to hire IT professionals interested in working in the United Arab Emirates. The airline has over 200 open positions across various roles, including software engineering, technical software engineering, DevOps (software development and operations), hybrid cloud, agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation, and service management.

Recruitment events will be held on two dates in Brail: October 12 in Rio de Janeiro and October 31 in São Paulo. In a statement released Thursday (2), Emirates said it is conducting several roadshows as part of a global campaign to hire 17,300 professionals across 350 roles in various sectors throughout 2025.

At the recruitment events, IT managers will interact with candidates, presenting information on compensation packages, what it's like to live in Dubai, UAE, where Emirates is headquartered, and what it's like to work in the company's IT sector.

