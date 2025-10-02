Contemporary Istanbul: Celebrating 20 Years Of Contemporary Art Istanbul
As with any major Art Fair Istanbul, the question on everyone's mind was: which artwork commanded the highest price? During the press conference for Contemporary Istanbul, founder Ali Güreli revealed that a Lucio Fontana piece fetched an impressive €24 million. This announcement generated considerable excitement, particularly among Argentinian journalists who proudly claimed Fontana.
A key figure in the Turkish art world, gallery founder Mark Plevneli, has long been associated with the success of the Contemporary Istanbul. Plevneli, who was the first Turk to progress through to Art Basel, was at the event promoting galleries. A total of fifty exhibiting galleries coming from sixteen different countries were in the event.
The choice of location for Contemporary Istanbul, the Tersane area along the Golden Horn, reflects the city's rapid development. Once shipyards, the area now houses luxury hotels, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants. Preserved artifacts like the massive rusted port cranes serve as reminders of the site's industrial past. Italian artist Arcangelo Sassolino incorporated a crane motif into his gigantic 18-meter installation. This can be witnessed at the Contemporary Istanbul.
Returning to art sales at Contemporary Istanbul, the Dubai-based AWC gallery showcased a macabre installation by Joana Vasconcelos,.
Erdag Aksel's yellow installation was up for sale for $125,000. At the Contemporary Istanbul, an aged gallery called Siyah Beyz was exhibiting.
While Contemporary Istanbul offers a primarily commercial and aesthetic experience of viewing Contemporary Art Istanbul, the Istanbul Biennial of Contemporary Art tackles political and social themes.
