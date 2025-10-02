Investornewsbreaks Whitefiber, Inc. (NASDAQ: WYFI) Underwriters Fully Exercise Over-Allotment Option In IPO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) WhiteFiber (NASDAQ: WYFI) announced that underwriters of its completed initial public offering fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 1,406,250 ordinary shares at $17.00 per share, generating approximately $23.9 million in additional gross proceeds. The exercise increased the total number of shares sold in the IPO to 10,781,250 and aggregate gross proceeds to about $183.3 million.

The company's shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Aug. 7, 2025, under the ticker WYFI. B. Riley Securities and Needham & Company acted as joint book-running managers for the offering, with Macquarie Capital as book-runner, Roth Capital Partners as lead manager, and Craig-Hallum and Clear Street as co-managers.

To view the full press release, visit

About WhiteFiber, Inc.

WhiteFiber is a provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. WhiteFiber owns high-performance computing data centers and provides cloud services to customers. Our vertically integrated model combines specialized colocation, hosting, and cloud services engineered to maximize performance, efficiency, and margin for generative AI workloads.

For more information, visit . Follow us on LinkedIn and X @WhiteFiber

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN